Carols for the climate

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Knox Church members (from left) Jordan Redding, Ben Tombs and Warren Jowett support Oil Free Otago at the Carols Against Coal event in the Octagon yesterday.

The carols, written by the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change organisation, included Away in the Arctic, Cool Down the World, Silent Night, Smoky Night and While Politicians Sit and Talk.

The event aimed to raise awareness of Dunedin-based company Greenbriar Ltd, which recently bought two coal mines in Southland, and explain why mining coal is unsatisfactory in this time of climate change.

About 40 people gathered in the Octagon to sing carols, and later went to Greenbriar Ltd's offices in Moray Pl to sing the carols again.