Carousel fall victim aged 68

A police car at the scene in Lower Stuart St this morning. Photo Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin police are continuing to investigate after a 68-year-old man died from what is believed to be a fall down stairs at a central city bar overnight.

Police were called to Carousel bar on Lower Stuart St just before 4am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man died.

Carousel owner John Devereux said the the man had fallen down the flight of stairs at the entrance to the bar, and he understood it had happened after the bar's one-way door policy kicked in at 3am.

Mr Devereux said his thoughts went out to all those affected by what had happened.

It was "absolutely" a shock and upsetting for the staff working at the time.

"It's very, very tragic and sad for everyone involved."

Police have been examining the scene since this morning, and the entrance to the bar was cordoned off.

A spokeswoman said police were expected to stay at the premises overnight.