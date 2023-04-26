Cars collide in Caversham

Two people were treated for injuries after two cars collided in Caversham this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from St Kilda and Lookout Point stations responded to the crash in Fitzroy St about 3.25pm.

No people were trapped and crews assisted at the scene, the spokesman said.

A police spokesman said the vehicles appeared to have collided at the intersection with Thorn St.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response unit responded.

Two people patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and one was taken to Dunedin Hospital.