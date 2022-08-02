Skip to main content
Dunedin
15
|
10
Thursday,
Thu,
4
August
Aug
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
‘Rock Tenors’ sponsors’ function
Cooke Howlison Toyota, Dunedin, Wednesday, July 27
Rare silvereyes spotted in city
Two rare leucistic silvereyes spotted in city
To see one leucistic silvereye in Dunedin is as rare as hen’s teeth. To see two is as rare as seeing a hen floss those teeth.
No plan to sack ORC councillors
No plan to sack ORC councillors
Environment Minister David Parker says he is not about to fire Otago regional councillors.
Now the turn of fish to wash up on beaches
Now the turn of fish to wash up on beaches
First there were paua in South Otago; now it is fish, as hundreds of dead bream have washed up on shores around Dunedin recently.
‘Parallax’ book inspires school photography project
‘Parallax’ book inspires school photography project
A snapshot of the world of photography has been provided to children at Dunedin’s St Leonards School.
Lawnmower joy-rider referred to Youth Aid
Lawnmower joy-rider referred to Youth Aid
A young male who got drunk and took a ride-on lawnmower for a joy-ride then set a bus stop on fire after running out of gas, police believe.
Aged-care projections queried by provider
Aged-care projections queried by provider
Projections a newly released report makes about the availability of aged residential care beds in the South might be optimistic, a local operator says.
Discharge denied over punch-up
Discharge denied over punch-up
A Dunedin horse breeder and trainer may be banned from racecourses after a long-running family feud ended in a punch-up.
Arts Festival promises variety
Arts Festival promises variety
David Bowie’s anthems accompanied on stage by high-flying acrobats will have you singing along between gasps. It's just one of many shows to enjoy at the ODT Dunedin Arts Festival from October 12-24.
Snap decision to board down Baldwin St
Snap decision to board down Baldwin St
Skateboarding down the world’s steepest street was a snap decision for Zak Mills-Goodwin.
Dunedin exception as house prices tumble
Dunedin exception as house prices tumble
House prices are falling at the fastest rate in more than a decade and at the fastest pace since the Global Financial Crisis.
Staffing levels a concern as cruise ships set to return
Staffing levels a concern as cruise ships set to return
Buses are booked, ships set to sail, but are staff on board?
First S.I. case of monkeypox
First S.I. case of monkeypox
Southern clinicians are receiving training this week on how to manage monkeypox, just as the first South Island case of the disease is reported.
Crews battle remote fire; falling trees cause power cuts
Crews battle remote fire; falling trees cause power cuts
Fire crews battled a remote fire fanned by high winds on the outskirts of Mosgiel yesterday, as falling trees caused power outages across Otago.
More unstable rock found above Portobello Rd
More unstable rock found above Portobello Rd
More unstable rock has been found above Portobello Rd in Dunedin and work to clear it could extend into next week.
Aim to get medical facilities to recycle
Aim to get medical facilities to recycle
The health system throws an enormous amount of material away but a Christchurch firm is trying to get facilities, including two Dunedin hospitals, to consider recycling and reuse.
ORC probe: bid to ‘trip staff up’
ORC probe: bid to ‘trip staff up’
The conduct of councillors towards Otago Regional Council staff risks "undoing" its progress towards a deadline set by Environment Minister David Parker.
Man behind string of Dunedin burglaries granted parole
Man behind string of Dunedin burglaries granted parole
A Dunedin burglar behind a crime wave which cost victims $120,000 has been paroled more than a year before his jail term ends.
Strong winds fan Hindon fire, cause power outages
Strong winds fan Hindon fire, cause power outages
Firefighters are mopping up after putting out a Hindon bush fire fanned by high winds, and crews are fixing downed lines in parts of the South.
Nurses say offer one-sided
Nurses say offer one-sided
Government plans to boost the health workforce have brassed off the nurses’ union, which believes the reforms announced yesterday by Health Minister Andrew Little prioritise doctors.
