Monday, 14 February 2022

Cattle killed in crashes north of Dunedin

    Three cattle broke through a fence and wandered on to a highway north of Dunedin last night, causing crashes that resulted in damage to two cars and the deaths of two of the animals.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident occurred on State Highway 1 at Flag Swamp around 11.30pm yesterday.

    The animals had broken through a fence and gone on to the road, causing two single-vehicle accidents.

    While no-one in either vehicle was injured, two of the cattle died at the scene. The other was believed to have run off.

    Both vehicles were extensively damaged, he said.

     

