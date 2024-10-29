Celebrating 150 years

Port Otago open-day attendees enjoying the sun outside as they get an exclusive look at the port’s facilities. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dramatic helicopter "rescues" and boat tours were just some of the many attractions at Port Otago yesterday, but one Dunedin 3-year-old insists her ice-cream just could not be topped.

To celebrate 150 years of Port Otago’s presence in Port Chalmers, the organisation opened its gates and let the community nosy around its usually fenced-off and forbidden areas.

The day featured tours of the Maersk Monte Lascar container ship, and rides on one of three Port Otago tugboats.

The Sames and Espiard families attended the event and everyone agreed that the highlight was seeing a re-enactment of a water rescue featuring a helicopter.

Enjoying the Port Otago open day yesterday are (from left) Tristan and Zoe Sames (3), Lily and Alina Espiard (8 months), and Marc and Elora Espiard (3).

All, that is, except for 3-year-old Elora Espiard, who insisted the high-excitement demonstration could not top her ice-cream.

Elora’s father, Marc, said after the helicopters, his favourite thing was "whatever keeps the kids quiet".

"The fire trucks are always good, aren’t they; I mean, the boats, the tours and the amount of things for the kids to do ... it’s such a well-organised event."

People got the rare chance to tour some of the most off-limits areas, such as the 'Otago' tugboat and 'Maersk Monte Lascar' container ship.

The day was organised by Port Otago sustainability and cruise manager Carolyn Bennett, who said the 150-year anniversary seemed like a perfect opportunity to show "the port’s owners, the ratepayers" what happens behind the scenes.

"There’s so many activities and it’s such a cool opportunity to show in a fun way what happens behind the gates."

Older people might remember fishing off the end of the jetty, an activity they would not have had an opportunity to do for many years, until yesterday.

Dunedin resident Eva Carpenter (6) tries out a Port Otago Hyster forklift.

Also present was the Dunedin Fire Brigade Restoration Society with its vintage fire trucks, the harbourmaster, Coastguard, the Port Chalmers fire brigade, the Otago Regional Helicopter and food trucks.

"So far the feedback has been great ... everyone is especially loving how we planned such great weather.

"Just the opportunity to wander around the wharf at your own pace is quite rare and people were loving it."

Ms Bennett said more than 2000 people attended yesterday’s event.

"Port Chalmers is a small community, but people have come from far and wide — we’ve had an absolutely awesome response."