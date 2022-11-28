Cell tower a starling creche

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A starling carries material for its nest in a 2degrees cellphone tower, in Silverton St, Andersons Bay late last week.Starlings usually nest in holes and cavities, especially in trees, but often use holes in buildings, including occupied houses.



Most lay their eggs within seven days of the median laying date in September-October.



Replacement clutches and late starters lay in November, and successful early nesters may have a second brood in early December.

