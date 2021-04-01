Cellphone use by drivers disappoints

Police in Dunedin nabbed more than 30 drivers using cellphones during a blitz over the past two days.

Police conducted two one-hour operations focusing on dangerous driving behaviour in the city, targeting drivers using cellphones and not wearing seatbelts.

Thirty-two infringements were issued for cellphone use, and four for people not wearing seatbelts. Two of the cellphone infringements involved heavy vehicles.

A police spokesperson said they were disappointed with the number of drivers caught using their phones, and they would continue to target speed, impairment, distraction and seatbelt use.