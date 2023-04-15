Central city mall evacuated after burning smell reported

People were evacuated from the Meridian Mall after reports of smoke in the building. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Meridian Mall in central Dunedin has been evacuated this morning after reports of a burning smell in the building.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were alerted about 10.10am.

She said the building had been evacuated, as was standard practice in such situations.

As at 11am crews were still at the scene investigating.

The spokeswoman said said no further information could be provided at the time.