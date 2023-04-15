Central city mall evacuated after smoke reported

People were evacuated from the Meridian Mall after reports of smoke in the building. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Meridian Mall in central Dunedin was evacuated for about 90 minutes this morning after reports of smoke in the building.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said several fire crews were alerted about 10.10am.

"A fire was found in the air handling system.

"It was extinguished and the building was handed back to the manager."

No-one was injured and the damage was minor, she said.

The building had been evacuated, as was standard practice in such situations.