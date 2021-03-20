Members of the Servants Health Centre team (from left) volunteer nurse Rose Gilbert, volunteer receptionist Jan Parker, volunteer GP and medical leader Dr Phil Whilte, clinic leader Beth Stitley, and clinical nurse manager Sandy Gorman are calling for local medical professionals to come and join them in providing care for Dunedin people in need. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

As it marks 11 years of providing free medical care for Dunedin people in need, Servants Health Centre is struggling in the face of growing demand and dwindling volunteers.

The central city health centre which operates with the support of volunteer medical professionals, including general practitioners, nurses, a counsellor, and support workers, works with the city’s most vulnerable citizens — who often live in extreme poverty, and have complex health needs.

Clinic leader Beth Stitley said Servants Health Centre had 400 enrolled patients, and also operated as a drop-in centre, providing tea and toast to hungry clients.

Unfortunately, volunteer numbers at the Christian-based organisation had dropped in recent months, with the retirement of three GPs as well as nurses.

Inquiries from people wanting to volunteer were down by 50%, while at the same time the centre was experiencing a huge increase in people wanting to enrol.

""We get phone calls every day from people who really need us, and it’s very difficult to turn them away because we don’t have room for them at the moment.

""Helping people is what we are here for, but we are hogtied by not having enough doctors."

At present, the Princes St health centre’s team of 40 volunteers includes only seven GPs and two nurses, who volunteer for a few hours a week.

""Right now, our biggest need is for GPs and nurses, but we also need volunteers right across the board," Mrs Stitley said.

In recent years, the practice had been joined by a volunteer counsellor, who had been invaluable in supporting patients’ mental health needs.

""Having a counsellor has been amazing, and incredibly valuable, so it would be great to have more."

It was estimated that up to 75% of patients who visited the health centre had mental health issues, as well as physical ailments.

Clinical nurse manager Sandy Gorman said the health needs of many patients were complex, often requiring multiple visits — something they were unable to afford.

""The work we do, in tending to those physical issues, as well as supporting people to move forward in their lives, is helpful for the Southern DHB and our fellow medical practices," Mrs Gorman said

For the past two years, the centre’s team has included ""alongsiders" — an advocacy role, in which volunteers work to help people with accessing food, a place to stay, dealing with government agencies, and help with getting to important appointments.

""It has been very valuable in helping our patients to deal with these things in their lives, including keeping their appointments, which speeds up their treatment and recovery.

""Alongsiders are there to help our patients with their social needs, including connecting with social services in town," Mrs Gorman said.

""The role of alongsider has been a tremendous success."

Mrs Stitley and Mrs Gorman said doctors and nurses who chose to volunteer at Servants Health Centre could make a huge difference in just a couple of hours a week.

""Every two hours of volunteer time from doctors and nurses means we can help about eight patients, and that is very worthwhile," Mrs Gorman said.

""This is an amazing place to be — every day there are little miracles that happen."

Servants Health Centre is a fully accredited general practice, which receives funding from the Ministry of Health, is supported by Well South, and covers patient fees through donations and grants.

""Volunteers are really the key for us to provide this unique service for our community," Mrs Stitley said.

Servants Health Centre will host an open night for prospective volunteers on Wednesday, March 31, from 5.30pm, with nibbles and drinks provided.

At this event, board chair Andre van Rij will speak on ""what is the heart of a servant?".

Please RSVP by email to reception@shc.org.nz.

For more information, visit www.shc.org.nz.