Centre in urgent need of volunteer nurses

Servants Health Centre representatives (from left) clinic leader Beth Stitely, volunteer receptionist Judith Smith and volunteer registered nurse Rita Cooney. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Free Dunedin clinic Servants Health Centre is urgently seeking nurses to join its team of volunteer health professionals.

Founded in 2010, the not-for­profit health clinic is staffed almost entirely by volunteers, who provide free healthcare for people who are struggling financially.

Servants Health Centre clinic leader Beth Stitely said a shortage of nurses meant the clinic was only able to open from Monday to Thursday each week.

‘‘We would really like to have another five or six nurses on our roster — that would make a huge difference,’’ she said.

Plans were in place to open up the clinic from Monday to Friday each week from March.

Mrs Stitely said the centre was a Christian-based organisation, whose founders wanted to put their faith into action.

‘‘It is inspiring to work here and to help people through a vulnerable time in their life,’’ Mrs Stitely said.

‘‘We have all been through such times, and we understand the struggle and the stress of it.

‘‘We are accepting of others and, while we are inspired by faith, we don’t push it on to people.

‘‘Basically, we are a community of people coming together to help our neighbours.’’

Servants Health Centre provided holistic medical care for a wide range of people, who were unable to afford regular doctors’ fees.

The clinic was funded through government healthcare funding, donations, and support from trusts and foundations.

Volunteer nurse Rita Cooney said it was interesting and rewarding working at the clinic, where clients’ needs often included social and emotional issues.

‘‘Our patients are welcomed as though they were coming into our home — there is a lot of love here,’’ Mrs Cooney said.

At present, the clinic at 100 Princes St has about 370 patients enrolled.

It is staffed by three part­time staff and 24 volunteers, including doctors, nurses, counsellors, cleaners, IT support and reception staff.

Mrs Stitely and clinical nurse leader Sue Whittaker work with the schedules of volunteers to provide cover for Servants Health Centre’s opening hours.

The clinic also has a relationship with Kiwi Harvest (formerly Food Share), which delivers a weekly box of food suitable for making sandwiches for patients who may be hungry.

‘‘We do try to make sure that people have something to eat, just to help out where we can,’’ Mrs Stitely said.



Open night:

★ Servants Medical Centre will host an open night for nurses next Thursday, February 15, from 6pm to 9pm. ★ Nurses interested in volunteering at the centre are welcome to drop in, take a tour, and have a chat with volunteer nurses on-site. ★ Please RSVP to beth@shc.org.nz or phone 477-7040.\

BRENDA.HARWOOD@thestar.co.nz