Century and a-half of legal education to be celebrated

A veritable who’s who of New Zealanders is expected to return to Dunedin in April next year to celebrate 150 years of law teaching at the University of Otago.

Despite the threat of Covid-19 restrictions, organisers have decided to "press ahead" with plans for a major conference and reunion scheduled for the weekend after Easter.

Event co-ordinator Prof John Dawson, who is part of the University of Otago Faculty of Law, said it was hoped about 250 former Otago law graduates from around the world would attend.

"We are hopeful that by then, such events can be held.

"We are still planning an in-person event, as we don’t think an online event would really serve our purpose.

"People want to meet old friends. By 2023, there may indeed be pent-up demand for such an event."

In conjunction with the event, a 30-year reunion of past and present members of Te Roopu Whai Putake (the Maori Law Students’ Association) was planned.

Prof Dawson said Otago was the first university in New Zealand to teach law.

Lectures began in 1873 with Sir Robert Stout, who later went on to become prime minister and chief justice.

For many years, the lectures were held in a room attached to the High Court library in lower Stuart St, Dunedin.

It was not until the early 1960s that Prof Frank Guest was appointed the first full-time dean of law at the university, and most of the lectures thereafter took place at the university.

"We hope for a good turnout of graduates from the 1960s who were students of Prof Guest.

"They are mainly in their late 70s and 80s now.

"We hope for a very diverse audience — lawyers, judges, business people, politicians, people in government, diplomats, academics and university leaders.

"A law degree plus another degree, can usually lead down many different career paths."

There was already a lot of enthusiasm for the event from alumni.

Former Otago law staff or graduates include: Ethel Benjamin (first woman lawyer admitted to practice in New Zealand), Sir Harold Barrowclough (former chief justice and World War 2 leader), Martyn Finlay (minister for justice (1972-75) who took New Zealand’s case against French nuclear testing to the International Court of Justice), Dame Silvia Cartwright (former governor-general), Greg McGee (playwright and screenwriter), Wilson Isaac (present Maori Land Court chief judge and Waitangi Tribunal chairman), Peter Chin (former Dunedin mayor), Mark Berry (former Commerce Commission chairman), Sir Ian Taylor (businessman), Jonathan Lemalu (opera singer), Matiu Walters (of Six60), Martin Snedden (former New Zealand cricketer), Taine Randall (former All Blacks captain), Adine Wilson (former Silver Ferns captain) and Sir John Hansen (International Cricket Council Code of Conduct Commission).

