Changes at top of community boards

New faces have been chosen to chair three of Dunedin’s community boards, and say they are looking forward to getting stuck in.

The inaugural meetings of the boards were held last week, with one of the hot items on the agenda appointing new chairmen and chairwomen and their deputies.

Mosgiel-Taieri, Saddle Hill and West Harbour community boards will have new faces at the helm.

Andrew Simms was appointed chairman of Mosgiel-Taieri, and said he was excited and honoured to be elected to the role.

"We are determined to engage much more effectively with our community and communicate our work to residents. I can’t wait to get started," Mr Simms said.

On the Saddle Hill community board, Paul Weir was elected to the hot seat and would be joined by former three-term chairman Scott Weatherall as his deputy.

Mr Weir said he was "privileged and excited" to be elected and was looking forward to working with the board’s "awesome team".

The last new face chairing a board was Ange McErlane, who became chairwoman of the West Harbour Community Board.

She said she was excited to step into the role after spending 15 years as a board member.

She was joined by three new members "who would bring new skills and experience to the table", she said.

Other changes include Andy Barratt as deputy chairman on the Waikouaiti Coast board, Anna Wilson as deputy chairwoman of Strath Taieri community board, and the aforementioned deputy chairman of the Saddle Hill board, Scott Weatherall.

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham said it was pleasing to see a mix of new and familiar faces on the city’s community boards.

"I’m also pleased to say governance support officers will once again be attending meetings of the Mosgiel-Taieri board," she said.

By: Staff reporter