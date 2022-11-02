Channelling inner swan

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Baritone-bass opera singer Jonathan Lemalu rehearses with University of Otago piano professor Terence Dennis for their concert at Glenroy Auditorium tomorrow night.

The duo will perform Schubert’s final composition Schwanengesang (Swansong) — a collection of his songs which are rarely heard live in Dunedin.

Lemalu is back in Dunedin following a recent performance of Verdi’s Requiem in Melbourne with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

He will return to Australia later this month to perform in Beethoven’s Fidelio with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House.