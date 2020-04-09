Checkpoints in Dunedin to stop Easter escapes

Police checkpoints were set up in Dunedin today ensuring motorists were not flouting lockdown rules and leaving the city for the long weekend.

Police were pulling people over at checkpoints in East Taieri and Pine Hill this morning, asking them where they were headed.

Yesterday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced police were ramping up efforts to stop anyone who might try to break lockdown rules by heading away for the long weekend.

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations, but we urge anyone who was planning to do this - please change your plans and stay home," he said.

Meanwhile, the Queenstown Lakes District Council today advised that police would be making checks over Easter "to ensure that people are not tempted to travel to their holiday homes over the weekend".

"This is not allowed and can be reported to police online at www.police.govt.nz/105support

"Police will be telling anyone found to have moved their bubble for the long weekend to head home."

Police were conducting checkpoints north and south of Dunedin on Thursday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Checkpoints have been set up across the country including popular holiday spots and roads near them.

In the Tasman district south of Murchison earlier today, police stopped eight groups of travellers who were travelling north for the Easter break and turned them back to Christchurch.