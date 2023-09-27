Checkpoints snare Dunedin drink-drivers

Several drivers were caught drink driving after being stopped at police checkpoints around Dunedin last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 46-year-old man was stopped in Middleton Rd about 11.40pm, where he recorded a breath alcohol level of 918mcg.

He was charged with excess breath alcohol, forbidden to drive for 12 hours, and his licence was suspended for 28 days.

At 8pm, a 38-year-old man was stopped in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, where he recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg.

He was issued with an infringement notice.

Earlier, at 6pm, a checkpoint in Brockville Rd netted a 45-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol level of 483mcg.

He was charged with excess breath alcohol and is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

