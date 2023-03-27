Chemical scare closes Filleul St

Emergency services at the scene of a chemical scare in Filleul St. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Emergency services are responding to a chemical scare in central Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called to Filleul St by ambulance staff about 5.10pm today.

It appeared two chemicals had been combined.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the incident about 5.20pm.

Filleul St, and its intersections with London and Hanover Sts were blocked off while emergency services dealt with the incident, the spokesman said.

It was unclear if the chemicals had been moved outside, the Fenz spokesman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz