Chemistry show and butterfly release inspire curiosity in science

Dunedin residents were treated to a weekend of of awe-inspiring scientific displays, as the New Zealand International Science Festival came to a close.

The festival opened at the end of June, with over 90 events taking place across 50 venues in the city, captivating attendees of all ages.

One of the highlights of the festival was the Mysterious Chemistry Show, held at the University of Otago's Castle Lecture Theatre on Sunday.

About 300 people enjoyed the show featuring a stunning array of scientific wonders, including cool nitrogen gas, vibrant flames, and controlled explosions.

The University's Chemistry Outreach programme aims to ignite curiosity, and help encourage children to study the subject.

Lecturer Dr David Warren said the show was "a bunch of experiments to make the kids go 'wow' or 'that's interesting' and get them engaged a little bit".

He said the team were keen to emphasise that science is not only accessible to anyone, but can also be enjoyable.

A large cloud created by liquid nitrogen, as part of the Mysterious Chemistry Show. PHOTO: FAHIM AHMADASRI

"Once you can do it, there's all sorts of cool things you can do," he said. "And that spills into a search into the career of science I suppose as well".

In addition to the chemistry show, dozens of eager children flocked to Tūhura Otago Museum's science centre throughout the festival.

One of the main attractions there was the release of newly hatched butterflies into the centre's Tropical Sanctuary.

Although butterflies get released every day at the facility, the school holidays and the science festival have helping bring in bigger crowds than usual.

A young visitor meets one of the newly-released butterflies at Tūhura Otago Museum Tropical Forest. PHOTO: JACQUI LYNCH

Otago Museum science communicator Samantha Edwards-Ingle was impressed with their interest.

"They come here, see how cool the animals and the forest is, and want to work in an environment like this," she said

The events were among the last of the shows and workshops as part of this year's New Zealand International Science Festival, with organisers happy with the positive response and strong turnout across the city.

- Fahim Ahmadasri