Child hurt outside Abbotsford School

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services have been called to an incident involving a child and a truck outside a Dunedin primary school.
St John was sent to Abbotsford School in North Taieri Rd about 12.25pm and joined by four police cars shortly after.
A small truck carrying metal was parked on the left side of the road with its position marked.
A resident of a nearby house said he had not witnessed the incident, but his mother had run out into the street when it happened.
A big group of people had gathered around a child who was injured, he said.