Wednesday, 5 October 2022

1.11 pm

Child hurt outside Abbotsford School

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.25pm. Photo: Oscar Francis
    Emergency services have been called to an incident involving a child and a truck outside a Dunedin primary school.

    St John was sent to Abbotsford School in North Taieri Rd about 12.25pm and joined by four police cars shortly after.

    A small truck carrying metal was parked on the left side of the road with its position marked.

    A resident of a nearby house said he had not witnessed the incident, but his mother had run out into the street when it happened.

    A big group of people had gathered around a child who was injured, he said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

