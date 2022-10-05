Child hurt outside Abbotsford School

Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.25pm. Photo: Oscar Francis

Emergency services have been called to an incident involving a child and a truck outside a Dunedin primary school.

St John was sent to Abbotsford School in North Taieri Rd about 12.25pm and joined by four police cars shortly after.

A small truck carrying metal was parked on the left side of the road with its position marked.

A resident of a nearby house said he had not witnessed the incident, but his mother had run out into the street when it happened.

A big group of people had gathered around a child who was injured, he said.

