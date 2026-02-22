It was a positive start to the Chinese New Year at Lan Yuan on Saturday night, as thousands of people attended to mark the Year of the Horse.

Dunedin City Council museum and galleries director Cam McCracken said conditions were perfect for the evening, and a key example of how the community at large had embraced the Chinese community.

"I think we shouldn’t underestimate the power and symbolism and the importance of the sister-city relationship that Dunedin has for Shanghai.

"It’s a really important relationship.

"I think this evening is very close to the hearts of the Chinese community in Dunedin."

The event featured an introductory speech from Mayor Sophie Barker, performances, lion and dragon dances and food stalls, capped off with celebratory fireworks.

A dragon lantern floats in the pond as the fireworks burst overhead at Dunedin’s Lan Yuan Chinese garden on Saturday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Year of the Horse began on February 17 and ends on February 5 next year.

Courage, passion and a refusal to be confined are characteristics commonly associated with the horse.

Mr McCracken said he was pleased with how the event showed synergies between Toitū Otago Settlers Museum and Lan Yuan, in particular the display of Chinese lanterns at Toitū this year.

"There are a lot of staff who work in both the garden and at Toitū, so having both work as part of the celebration was really great."

Dunedin Chinese Cultural Festival advisory board deputy chairman Peter Lee said, on numbers coming through to the food stalls and gardens alone, this would have been the "busiest ever".

"I think it’s a credit to the council and the community: everyone did their part."

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz