Chinese Garden turns 10

Photo: ODT files

Dunedin Chinese Garden is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

In a statement released earlier this week, Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull said the anniversary would be commemorated with a variety of events, including public talks and photographic exhibitions in Dunedin and Shanghai.

The Dunedin Chinese Gardens Trust raised funds for and built the garden, called Lan Yuan, which translates in English to A Garden of Distant Longing.

The garden was given to the Dunedin City Council to manage on behalf of the city.

It was officially opened in September 2008.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a rare ceramic pagoda has been given to the garden by the late Courtney Archer and his friend Tan Chen.