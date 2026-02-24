Photo: Peter McIntosh

Helping move a pile of woodchips at Brockville Kindergarten are (from left) Sarah Ashby, Kadin Purvis, 8, Mason Purvis and Riana Hellyer.

Head teacher Julie Baird said they put the call out to parents yesterday to see if anyone could help shift 10cu m of woodchips to the kindergarten’s playground.

"It’s their children and their playground ... it takes a village."

A dozen parents and a couple of older siblings helped out for the four-hour job.

"Some parents gave 10 minutes, some parents gave three hours ... it’s all about what you can give, and we really appreciate it."