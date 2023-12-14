Chopper helps fight Mt Allan blaze

A helicopter has been called in to help fight a small fire in forestry in the area of Mt Allan, near Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze about 5.15pm.

The fire was near railway lines, and a railway crew was working with chainsaws to create a break away from the lines.

Because of the remote nature of the location, a chopper had been called in to assist.

About 7.35pm he said the fire was under control, and the chopper was expected to be in action for about another hour.

There was no word on the possible cause of the blaze.