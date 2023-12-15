Friday, 15 December 2023

Choppers fighting fire at Pukerangi

    By Hamish MacLean
    Three helicopters are fighting a fire in tussock and pasture at Pukerangi in inland Otago this afternoon. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the fire at 2.30pm. 

    Crews were notified of a scrub fire heading into a gorge.

    Middlemarch, Outram, Wakari and Waihola crews responded.

    About 4.30pm the fire was 3ha and three helicopters were waterbombing the site, the spokeswoman said. 

    "It is not yet under control," she said. 

     - More to come . . . 

     

