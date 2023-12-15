Choppers fighting fire at Pukerangi

Three helicopters are fighting a fire in tussock and pasture at Pukerangi in inland Otago this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the fire at 2.30pm.

Crews were notified of a scrub fire heading into a gorge.

Middlemarch, Outram, Wakari and Waihola crews responded.

About 4.30pm the fire was 3ha and three helicopters were waterbombing the site, the spokeswoman said.

"It is not yet under control," she said.

- More to come . . .