City artist wins top Maori art award

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Holding the trophy for the country’s supreme Maori art award is Dunedin artist and art educator Marilyn Webb.

Webb (81) was awarded the Te Tohu mo Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu award in Wellington last month but the presentation of the award was held at Corstorphine House in Dunedin yesterday.

Nearly 100 arts luminaries from Dunedin and the rest of the country turned out on a fine day for the presentation.

Creative New Zealand Maori committee chairwoman Suzanne Ellison said she was thrilled to see Webb recognised for her outstanding contributions to Maori art.