City 'coped well' with wild weather

Dunedin has "coped well" amid a severe weather event, and the mayor has thanked staff, contractors and the public for their response.

Heavy rain and strong winds battered the city from early this morning.

Civil Defence Controller Robert West said Dunedin City Council staff, contractors and emergency services were busy responding to a steady stream of calls, mostly relating to trees down and power outages.

Jules Radich

The wild weather had been forecast to hit about 11pm yesterday but arrived later than expected about 5am. And though the forecast for more significant rain did not eventuate, the city needed to be ready to cope with the worst, Mr West said.

“We’ve worked hard in recent years to improve our response to these sorts of weather events, as well as the performance of our infrastructure, and it’s pleasing to see the network cope well.”

Mayor Jules Radich said the city was "extremely fortunate... to have a dedicated team ready to respond when nature threatens.

“In particular, I want to thank those who have worked long hours - both yesterday and through the night - to make sure our city’s infrastructure was ready, sandbags were available and people had a welfare centre to go to if needed.

“Thanks also to all our residents who helped out where they could - whether it was clearing debris from mud tanks, volunteering to deliver blankets or sandbags, rescuing wheelie bins from the wind, or just staying off the roads where possible.

“It’s great to see everyone working together in times like this.”

MetService said rainfall totalled 31.2mm in Dunedin, between 12.01am and 12pm today. Most of that fell between 6am and 9am

Flooding had closed a number of roads on the outskirts of the city.

While the weather was expected to ease, the combination of wind, rain and a spring high tide meant drivers should continue to exercise caution on low-lying coastal roads, including Aramoana Rd.

Fallen trees blocked Upper Junction Rd and Queens Dr between Moana Pool and Cobden St.

On Otago Harbour, a boat was blown onto the rocks at Wellers Rock. Police had been speaking to the occupant about his safety while on the boat, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Hundreds of customers lost power from early in the day, including about 500 in Waverley, and others in Port Chalmers and Broad Bay, but power has since been restored.

There was steady demand for sandbags at pick-up locations in South Dunedin and Mosgiel, which had now closed. People who collected sandbags were welcome to use the sand on their gardens or however they see fit, as the sand has not been contaminated, Mr West said.

• DCC staff and contractors would continue to monitor the situation, and anyone with weather-related issues could contact the DCC Customer Services Agency on (03) 477 4000.

Powerlines were down on this vehicle on the corner of Albert St and Forbury Rd in the suburb of St Clair. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Fire crews were kept busy in Dunedin throughout the morning. Powerlines were down over a car in Forbury Road, St Clair, and crews were also called to Warden St in Opoho lines came down next to a parked car.

Corstorphine resident Marty Smith woke up at 8.30am to find a tree on his front lawn had been ripped out.

The tree on the corner of Isadore and Middleton Rds was hanging over the footpath and on to the side of the road.

This tree on the corner of Isadore and Middleton Rds was blown over. Photo: Craig Baxter

Contractors from Fulton Hogan were on site about 10.30am to remove it.

Mr Smith reckoned the tree was about 35 years old.

"We'll miss that tree. It was a bit of a shock to see it go."

The scrim protecting the Dunedin Railway Station came loose in the wind and the public was kept away from the area. Photo: Craig Baxter

Clutha power cuts and flooding

Parts of the Clutha district were without power during the day and there was widespread flooding on roads as wild weather hits the South.

Settlements including Owaka had been without power since about 4.40am due to overhead lines being damaged. PowerNet estimated electricity would be restored by about 9pm.

Clutha District Council said the outages would affect water treatment plants on rural water schemes.

"We are working to get these up and running. This will take longer in areas still without power," a council spokeswoman said.

There was widespread surface flooding on the roads, including Kaitangata’s main street and in Lawrence. There was also surface flooding on State Highway 8 between Roxburgh and Raes Junction.

A King's High School pupil battles his way to school. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Care needed on state highways

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency urged caution due to the strong winds and surface flooding on several state highways in Otago.

It issued strong wind warnings for SH1 Palmerston to Dunedin and SH87 Kyeburn to Outram.

Emergency services were called to a ute and trailer which had gone off the road on SH87 at Lee Stream at 6.30am.

The vehicle was travelling towards Middlemarch when it was picked up by the wind and blown around 180 degrees into a ditch, police said.

It has been snowing on the Crown Range road and up to 2cm may be settling on the road above 900m.

Rainfall totals

The highest rainfall was recorded near Lawrence, where 57mm fell over the same time frame.

The highest wind gust (146kmh) was recorded at Nugget Point, at 9am.