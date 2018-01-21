City houses offered for Bain series

David Smith, of Clyde Hill, is offering to sell his house for use in a proposed mini-series about the Bain family murders. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Dunedin houses have been offered for burning down during the filming of a mini-series about the Bain family murders.

Last week in The Star, Abacus Multimedia producer Paul Dobson, of Sydney, told of his plan for the mini-series about the Bain family murders in Dunedin.

The script includes a scene of the Bain family home in Andersons Bay being burnt to the ground, after the murders in 1994.

In The Star, Mr Dobson made a call for a Dunedin house which looked similar to the Bain family home to burn down and film.

Since the story ran last week, two people had offered ‘‘look­alike houses’’ in Dunedin to set on fire, he said.

He would visit the two ‘‘condemned’’ houses the next time he was in Dunedin.

If the houses were suitable, he would investigate if the burning could be a training exercise for firefighters, similar to the controlled fire lit to destroy the Bain family home.

David Smith, of Clyde Hill, said he had not contacted Mr Dobson directly but wanted to offer Abacus Multimedia the use of his home.

He remembered the Bain home before it was destroyed and believed his home looked similar.

Even though Mr Dobson had spoken of filming interior shots of the Bain home in sets at Avalon Studios in Lower Hutt, he believed the interior of his ‘‘ancient’’ house was similar and would be suitable.

If the film-maker bought his‘‘old and stuffed’’ house for a fair price, they could film inside it and then burn it to the ground.

Mr Dobson said the script for the mini-series included 107 speaking roles and several large group scenes.

The script had been given to TVNZ, Three and an international broadcaster, who were ‘‘evaluating’’ the proposal, he said.

