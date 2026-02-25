A 1947 Jaguar Mark IV saloon owned by Dean Hollebon, of Dunedin, is one of many beautiful vehicles that will be on display at the Dunedin Brit and Euro Car Show. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

A dark shadow from European history once threatened a notable motoring marque.

An unfortunate similarity to a notorious paramilitary organisation’s logo may have led to the renaming of a classic brand.

The Dunedin Brit and Euro Car Show returns for the second time this Sunday, after a successful inaugural event in 2024 at the Brighton Domain that featured 230 vehicles.

This time a wide range of beautiful machines is expected to grace the grass at the Outram Reserve Sports Ground.

Among many timeless models on display will be a 1947 Jaguar Mark IV saloon owned by Dean Hollebon.

The vehicle actually started out as a pre-World War 2 design.

"It was introduced in 1938 but it was an SS Jaguar."

The 1947 edition had a few variations, very subtle distinctions, he said.

"But the main difference is that the SS name was dropped.

"So the post-war ones are Jaguars and the pre-war ones are SS Jaguars."

The ‘SS’ was dropped during WW2, very likely to avoid comparisons with the SS (Schutzstaffel) Nazi special police paramilitary force.

The origins of Jaguar cars were in the Swallow Sidecar Company, founded by William Walmsley and William Lyons in 1922.

This evolved into SS Cars, which had a distinctive "SS" badge.

In March 1945 the company changed its name to Jaguar Cars.

Noting the change in The Times in April 1945, chairman William Lyons said its cars had been sold under the Jaguar name since 1935 and the board felt for some time it would be better to adopt the same name for the company.

Open up a hidden compartment in the boot of the 1947 Jaguar Mark IV saloon and a full toolkit is revealed.

"By so doing, any possible confusion would be eliminated and the dissipation of publicity over two names avoided.

"Unlike SS the name Jaguar is distinctive and cannot be connected or confused with any similar foreign name."

Those reading between the lines would have understood what he was referring to when he talked about a "similar foreign name".

During the war, like many factories, the Jaguar plant converted to wartime production such as manufacturing heavy bomber units and repairing aircraft and did not produce any cars.

The 1947 Jaguar Mark IV was "essentially a pre-war car", remade after WW2 until the company could put out new designs.

"Jaguar is interesting because it was always a premium-style car for much less money than the Bentleys and Rolls-Royces, or if you like the Aston Martins and Ferraris if you are going sporting," Mr Hollebon said.

Mr Hollebon bought his Mark IV last December, driving it from Auckland to Dunedin.

Originally sold new in Australia, it underwent restoration in the 1980s and arrived in New Zealand about 21 years ago.

"It lived in New Plymouth ... apparently it did about 1000 miles in those 21 years."

In the 1980s it was owned by Canadian-Australian racing driver Allan Moffat, a multiple Bathurst 1000 and Australian Touring Car Championship winner.

A feature of the Jaguar saloon was it came with a full tool kit, neatly tucked away in a hidden compartment in the boot.

"It is very rare to see a full tool kit."

The kit included items such as a hammer used to "bash the spinners" that held the wheels in place and a set of spanners with an imprint of a snail on them.

"I think they are a beautiful style.

"I enjoy driving it, it is old school to drive and I can feel my shoulder muscles building up from parking it, but it is just so much fun."

The vehicle was "a real ice-breaker" that attracted plenty of admiring looks.

The story of SS Cars, the company behind Jaguar cars, took a swerve during World War 2 to avoid an unfortunate coincidence.

"Every time I take it out, people just come up and talk to you.

"They are very friendly and they seem to sort of light up when they see it."

Members of the public will have the opportunity to admire Mr Hollebon’s Jaguar and plenty of other beautiful vehicles at this year’s show.

Dunedin Brit and Euro Car Show registration secretary Barbara Macdonald said walk-in entry for the public was free, although as a fundraiser any donations would be appreciated.

As well as the display of automobiles, there will be hot food and refreshments available.

Owners of British and European cars, trucks, scooters and motorcycles are welcome to participate in this year’s gathering for an entry fee.

Owners who have not pre-registered can show up on the day to register and pay an entry fee, with setup from 9.30am at the Outram Reserve Sports Ground.

Judges will scout for exceptional or interesting vehicles with awards presented at 1.30pm.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Dunedin Fire Brigade Restoration Society, which is raising funds to build a new transport museum on land provided by the Otago Aero Club at the Taieri Airfield.

Brit & Euro Car Show

Sunday, March 1

11am-3pm

Outram Reserve Sports Ground.

Formby St

Outram

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz