Climate activists protest at railway station

Before 8am, several protesters took up position on the tracks with Extinction Rebellion flags and signs carrying anti-coal messages.
Police are at the scene and are engaged in ongoing discussions with the protesters.
There have been several similar protest in recent months, aimed at disrupting the freight of coal from a mine in Southland to the Fonterra dairy plant near Clandeboye in Canterbury.
At a protest last month, Extinction Rebellion Otepoti spokesman Liam Scaife said that if KiwiRail continued to haul coal, activists would continue to take disruptive action.
It is understood a train this morning has been stopped further south and is not planning to come through until protesters leave.