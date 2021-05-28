Friday, 28 May 2021

Climate activists protest at railway station

    A police officer talks with activists protesting at Dunedin Railway Station this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Police are in negotiations with climate activists engaged in a "Stop Coal" protest at Dunedin Railway Station this morning.

    Before 8am, several protesters took up position on the tracks with Extinction Rebellion flags and signs carrying anti-coal messages.

    Police are at the scene and are engaged in ongoing discussions with the protesters. 

    Protesters on the tracks at Dunedin Railway Station this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    There have been several similar protest in recent months, aimed at disrupting the freight of coal from a mine in Southland to the Fonterra dairy plant near Clandeboye in Canterbury.

    At a protest last month, Extinction Rebellion Otepoti spokesman Liam Scaife said that if KiwiRail continued to haul coal, activists would continue to take disruptive action.

    It is understood a train this morning has been stopped further south and is not planning to come through until protesters leave.

