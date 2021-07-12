Climate change focus for new South Dunedin role

Jonathan Rowe has been appointed by the Dunedin City Council as South Dunedin Future Programme Manager. Photo: Supplied

Tackling the climate change challenges facing South Dunedin will be a key focus for the Dunedin City Council’s newest recruit.

The city council has appointed former Dunedin man Jonathan Rowe as the South Dunedin Future programme manager.

The new role was a jointly funded initiative between the city council and Otago Regional Council, and the focus would be on the "challenges, but also the opportunities’’ presented by climate change in South Dunedin, a statement announcing his appointment said.

Mr Rowe would join the council in late August from Wellington, where he had been working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) as an advisor to the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, on international climate change issues.

Mr Rowe previously held several programme management roles for MFAT based in Wellington, the Cook Islands and Fiji, as well as working across much of the Pacific designing, managing and delivering sustainable development programmes.

He also had strong links to Dunedin, where he grew up and studied and where his parents still lived, and was excited to be returning to his roots, the statement said.

The South Dunedin Future Programme responds to the climate-driven challenges facing South Dunedin, as an area built on reclaimed land.

"As one of the communities most at risk from sea level rise and severe weather events, South Dunedin will face many challenges. But we will also be presented with opportunities to adapt, to design and build a better future, and to act as a pathfinder for other at-risk communities in New Zealand.

“I can’t wait to get started," Mr Rowe said.

City council Manahautū (general manager), Māori, partnerships and policy, Jeanette Wikaira sid Mr Rowe’s appointment was a good example of the city and regional councils working together to address big issues facing Dunedin.

“This is an exciting appointment and Jonathan’s experience in working with communities to adapt to climate change will be critical in leading the South Dunedin Future programme."

Regional council general manager operations Gavin Palmer said the council was pleased to have the new role filled. It was a key step in the joint effort for climate adaptation in the area, he said.