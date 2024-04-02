Close eye kept on speeds of Easter drivers

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Acting Sergeant Chris McAnally (left) and Constable Kenneth Sprouwson monitor vehicle speeds on the Southern Motorway from Dunedin’s Fairfield overbridge yesterday.

A police spokesman said nine speed infringement notices were issued during the Easter Monday operation. The highest speed clocked was "well over" 100kmh.

The spokesman urged motorists to stick to the speed limit and be patient.

"Ideally police don’t want to catch anyone speeding, especially over long weekends when we know traffic volumes increase.

"Speed on our roads is one of the largest contributors to crashes and we all know that speed and crashing do not go well together."