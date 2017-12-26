Tuesday, 26 December 2017

Clutha crash victim named as Dunedin woman

    Police have released the name of the woman who died following a crash in Clutha on 19 December.

    She was 27-year-old Ebony Grace of Dunedin.

    The accident took place near Heriot at around 11pm.

    Police said it appeared the vehicle left the road and crashed into a paddock between Switzers Rd and Moncurs Rd.

    The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. 

    Police have offered their sympathies to her family in this difficult time.

