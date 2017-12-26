Clutha crash victim named as Dunedin woman

Police have released the name of the woman who died following a crash in Clutha on 19 December.

She was 27-year-old Ebony Grace of Dunedin.

The accident took place near Heriot at around 11pm.

Police said it appeared the vehicle left the road and crashed into a paddock between Switzers Rd and Moncurs Rd.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police have offered their sympathies to her family in this difficult time.