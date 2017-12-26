Clutha crash victim named as Dunedin woman

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have released the name of the woman who died following a crash in Clutha on 19 December.
She was 27-year-old Ebony Grace of Dunedin.
The accident took place near Heriot at around 11pm.
Police said it appeared the vehicle left the road and crashed into a paddock between Switzers Rd and Moncurs Rd.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Police have offered their sympathies to her family in this difficult time.