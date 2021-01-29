Friday, 29 January 2021

Coastal settlement known for wildlife

    Long Beach is a white sand beach located north of Dunedin, usually reached via Port Chalmers.

    The small coastal settlement, known in Maori as Warauwerawera, consists of about 100 homes.

    There are several caves to explore and at the north end of the beach, the biggest referred to as Ballroom cave.

    Many visitors are attracted to the beach for its diverse wildlife, which includes penguins, seals, pukeko and spoonbills.

    The rock formations along the beach appeal to rock climbers and campers. The 2006 film Out of the Blue, based on the Aramoana massacre was shot on Long Beach.

