Saturday, 23 July 2022

Cock-a-doodle don't

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Hundreds of roosters end up dumped on rural roads, highways, reserves and parks around New Zealand.

    Up and down the country are similar clusters of poultry, usually abandoned there by city dwellers who cannot bring themselves to kill unwanted roosters.

    This group was on Blueskin Rd on Friday.

     

     

     

     

