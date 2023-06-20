Collapsed flue sparks Brighton roof fire

A Brighton family had a close call tonight after a chimney flue collapsed, filling their house with smoke.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the occupants called emergency services about 6.10pm when their Brighton Rd house started filling with smoke.

Appliances from Brighton, Lookout Point and Roslyn responded but the cause of the smoke was not immediately known.

"The occupants were trying to locate the source of the smoke but they were advised to evacuate the house and await the brigade outside.

"On arrival, we found a smoke-filled house and we had four crew members in breathing apparatus trying to locate the source of the burning."

He said Aurora had been contacted to cut off power to the house so the fire crews could continue their search.

"We had absolutely no idea what was causing it. Cutting off the power is purely a precaution. We've isolated the power so we can work amongst it."

Firefighters later found a collapsed flue and a small fire was burning in the ceiling cavity.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and large fans were used to clear the smoke.

After fitting some fire alarms around the house, the family were free to return to their evening in.