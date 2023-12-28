Collection day confusion leaves streets trashed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Because they were not collected, seagulls and household pets have swarmed the area over the past few days and ripped the bags open, spreading their contents around the streets.
Areas around City Rise, including Cargill St, London St, York Pl and Haddon Pl were affected.
A council spokeswoman said the DCC put messaging out to residents before Christmas, saying there would not be kerbside rubbish collections on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
"We did all the usual information releases, but they don’t always see the message.
"I get it — I understand why it’s happened.
"It’s such a busy time with Christmas dinners, family visiting and they’ve all got plans to head off on holidays."
Council staff responded to the mess as soon as the Otago Daily Times alerted them to the issue.
Contractors were sent to collect the bags and clean up any scattered contents, she said.
"Usually, between our roading contractors and our waste contractors, they both come to the party and work it out between the two of them."