PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Excavation of the site for the University of Otago’s new 450-bed Te Rangi Hiroa residential college, in Dunedin, has started.

The work is next to the site of the former Albany St recording studios, which are being demolished.

The recording studio building, which dated from 1967, has been replaced with a new $26million facility in Union St, which includes a two-storey recording studio.

The college is to be ready for the 2023 year and is expected to cost about $90million.