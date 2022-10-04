College gets patched up

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Barry Dell Plumbing uses a crane to maintain and repair an old slate roof at Columba College.

Roofer Dave Millington said a few of the slates came loose during the recent strong winds, and were being fixed or replaced with secondhand tiles. The building was about 150 years old and all old roofs needed a bit of attention every now and again. The 130-tonne crane made the steep roof much easier to access, he said.