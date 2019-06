Photo: Linda Robertson

Emergency services were called to a collision involving two cars and a Fonterra milk tanker on Dunedin's Southern Motorway tonight.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were alerted at 7.50pm to the incident.

There were no reported injuries, a spokeswoman for police said.

A fire crew from Lookout Point attended to protect the scene, a spokesman said, and nothing was leaking from the tanker.