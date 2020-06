PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Three months of patience has paid off for Dunedin 3-year-old Cartier Laidler, who had been eagerly awaiting the reopening of the leisure pool at Moana Pool.

Yesterday, his wish came true, and he enjoyed a lunchtime paddle.

Moana Pool closed on March 22, and reopened on May 18, limited to lane swimming initially.

The leisure pool remained empty for scheduled maintenance until yesterday.

Most Dunedin City Council facilities were open and back to business as usual after the country moved into Alert Level 1.