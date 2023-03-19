Community connector committed to Taieri

Taieri Network community connector Teresa Christie, of Mosgiel, is settling into the community hub at the Taieri Rugby Club. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The best thing about Mosgiel is the people says Taieri Network community connector Teresa Christie.

She began working for the community group recently and is relishing the opportunity to reach out to a wide variety of people.

"It is a beautiful landscape, but the thing I value the most is the community."

She has lived in Mosgiel since she was a teenager, and enjoyed raising three children in the town with her husband John Christie.

She had seen firsthand how important it was for people to have a sense of belonging and connection.

"I always said to my children ‘you can’t be naughty in Mosgiel, it is too small’. Other parents will see and report back."

The supportive and friendly atmosphere was why she was committed to making the Taieri Plains a better place to live, work, and play, she said.

"No matter what religion, what sexual preference, what background, I am very aware of being more inclusive and providing something for all aspects of the community."

There was plenty of talent in the Taieri Plain across sports, business and creative endeavours, Mrs Christie said.

The group had a list of planned activities this year, which included working with Silverstream School on cultural event Taieri Matariki Hui Ako, which would entail groups from about a dozen schools performing at Taieri College at the end of June for Matariki.

Addressing themes raised during a community consultation the network ran last year, which included retail, youth activities, public transport, traffic management, flood protection, and community resources, was another priority for the group.

The group aimed to be responsive to concerns in the community. Reports of shoplifting over the Christmas period in the town prompted the network to organise an event about loss prevention.

"The loss prevention specialist is going to steal from the shops in Mosgiel and then display the goods on the table when they walk in."

Retailers were being told in advance they would have a mystery shopper visiting to steal items, and then at the event they would be given advice from community constable Amie Manning and loss prevention specialist Fiona Stewart.

Shop Lifting: Loss Prevention

Speakers: Loss Prevention Specialists Otago owner Fiona Stewart and New Zealand police community constable Amie Manning.

When: March 28, 6pm to 8pm, Taieri Rugby Club, 35 Reid Ave, Mosgiel. RSVP: hello@taierinetwork.co.nz

