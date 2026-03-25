Children take part in a sack race at last year’s Fun Day. PHOTO: GREG HUGHSON

All are welcome to the Caversham Community Group’s Family Fun Day this Saturday.

The event will take place from noon at the Caversham Reserve, on Station Rd.

The Fun Day will feature classic yard games such as egg and spoon, three legged and sack racing and a gumboot throw.

There will also be a barbecue and sausage sizzle.

Event organiser Bert Holmes said in this uncertain time of pain at the pump it is with great pleasure the group could offer some free activities and a light lunch to bring everyone together as a reminder of the power of communities.

"It is through events like this that communities come together and enjoy local green spaces, taking time away from screens to enjoy classic Kiwi yard games to meet new friends and enjoy what it is to be a member of the Caversham community."

The Caversham Community Group operates as a collective and is one of the recipients of the Dunedin City Council’s place-based community grant.

The group organises a monthly seniors’ lunch and creates a newsletter for the local community every two months.