Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Updated 6.12 pm

Community helps with rescue after boat capsizes off Taieri Mouth

    The community pitched in to help rescue four people after a boat capsized off Taieri Mouth this afternoon.

    Police were notified at 2.30pm after the vessel got into trouble.

    A reporter at the scene said a member of the public used a jetski to help rescue one occupant.

    Other locals got warm clothes and rescue blankets to help once the four made it to shore.

    A helicopter was called in to help with the rescue, but it is believed all the occupants were safe by the time it arrived.

    St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said two men were taken to Dunedin Hospital in ambulances in ‘‘moderate’’ condition after the rescue.

    Two other people were treated at the scene, their condition was of "minor" status, and did not require hospital treatment, he said.

     

     

     

