Concern over demand on port

Otago harbour ferry MV Sootychaser transports a full load of bikes. PHOTO: PORT TO PORT CRUISES

The popularity of Dunedin’s shared pathway running "port to port" could create a pinch-point for tourists at Port Chalmers ahead of what is predicted to be a busy tourist season.

A new co-ordinated approach to Otago Harbour issues has been mulled to deal with matters such as the expected increase in use of facilities at Back Beach once the State Highway88 path (Te Ara Moana) is complete.

However, no overarching framework is yet in place for the harbour, yet there are reports of bikes and e-bikes littering Port Chalmers streets after the opening of the shared path, Te Ara Moana, last month.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said he expected the full 38km loop, known as Te Aka Ōtākou (literally, the Otago vine), to be popular with tourists, including the thousands of cruise passengers who would start flooding the area in about six weeks.

There was a ferry service in place at present.

However, he predicted the need for greater capacity would soon arise.

A ferry would always be a commercial offering and a response to the demand experienced, Mr Winders said.

"Clearly, the new cycleway will be a key attraction for the cruise passengers and I’m sure there will be a few of them looking for electric bikes, tours and new product offerings from our region.

"I think the first season is going to be a bit of a watch-and-learn, because the cycleway’s just opened and being down here at Port, we’ve already noticed the locals have been taking advantage of it — and there’s lots more bikes in town.

"It looks like there will be a fair bit of demand to go down both side of our beautiful harbour.

"We’re happy to assist — and particularly Back Beach — we’re concerned there won’t be enough ferry capacity for locals and cruise passengers who want to shoot across the other side and go down the other side of the peninsula into town that way rather than going on this side."

Port to Port Cruises and Wildlife Tours owner Rachel McGregor offers the only service at present and at present can take up to 15 bikes at a time.

Ms McGregor said yesterday she was operating on limited hours at the moment as it remained the low season, but today she had a couple of trips that were full and she would take the tourist season "as it comes".

"I’ve got a lot of capacity still, I’m not even close to capacity.

"And if that does happen, I’ve got a bike barge."

Earlier this year she confirmed plans with Moorings Otago owner Kevin Waters — who would transport up to 20 bikes while Ms McGregor took passengers on her ferry service — that the faster service would allow for "a lot more trips".

"Right now there’s still plenty of capacity for bikes.

"As long as people are organised, I don’t think I’ll have any trouble accommodating the cyclists."

At the start of this month, West Harbour community board chairwoman Ange McErlane told a Dunedin City Council civic affairs committee already there were visitors to Port Chalmers putting pressure on the infrastructure in place.

"It’s all very exciting, and it’s great for Port, but one of the biggest problems we’ve currently got is that people just leave their bike anywhere.

"They’re leaning them up against windows, they’re sticking them down people’s driveways, up against lamp posts, and they sort of fall over.

"So, the thing is bike racks are desperately needed."

There was also increasing pressure on the town’s public toilets, she said.

The city council was unable to respond to Otago Daily Times questions yesterday.

However, in May a spokesman said the council was in discussions with Port Otago and the Otago Regional Council about a new co-ordinated approach.

Regional council chief executive Richard Saunders said a framework for an overarching harbour plan would be discussed with city council and iwi partners, but nothing formal had been agreed to at this time.

