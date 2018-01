Trevor Pont

Police have concerns for the wellbeing of a man missing in Dunedin since yesterday morning.

Trevor Pont (59) was last seen leaving Wakari Hospital about 6am on Tuesday. He was later seen walking down City Rd towards town.

Police said they were concerned for Pont's wellbeing and asked anyone who saw him to call 111 immediately or to ring Dunedin police on 03 471 4800.