Concord house fire contained, two taken to hospital

A "well alight" house blaze in Dunedin has been contained by fire crews, as two people have been taken to hospital in moderate conditions.

Four fire trucks and an aerial appliance responded to the scene of the fire in Concord about 10.50am today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the house was "well alight" when crews arrived.

Smoke billows from a "well ablaze" in Concord this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

By 11.30am, the fire was contained although not fully extinguished.

No-one was reported as having been in the house when the fire started.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle responded to the fire.

"Two patients were assessed at the scene and both are being transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition," he said.

Police helped to manage "enthusiastic bystanders who were just making our job problematic", she said.

Smoke rises from a Concord house fire as emergency workers try to get people to clear the area. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Fenz spokeswoman said the blaze was not flagged as suspicious but a fire investigator had arrived to scene to establish a cause.

A witness said there had been large amounts of smoke coming from the house.

There were a lot of bystanders and firefighters had to push them back from the scene to get them away from the clouds of smoke, the witness said.