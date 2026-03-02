Concord house fire contained, two taken to hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A "well alight" house blaze in Dunedin has been contained by fire crews, as two people have been taken to hospital in moderate conditions.
Four fire trucks and an aerial appliance responded to the scene of the fire in Concord about 10.50am today.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the house was "well alight" when crews arrived.
No-one was reported as having been in the house when the fire started.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle responded to the fire.
"Two patients were assessed at the scene and both are being transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition," he said.
Police helped to manage "enthusiastic bystanders who were just making our job problematic", she said.
A witness said there had been large amounts of smoke coming from the house.
There were a lot of bystanders and firefighters had to push them back from the scene to get them away from the clouds of smoke, the witness said.