Condition 'not serious' after Moana Pool incident

A St John ambulance attends an incident at Moana Pool today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A Dunedin City Council worker was taken to Dunedin Hospital emergency department after an incident at Moana Pool this afternoon.

A St John spokesman said a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance after what was believed to be an incident involving a chemical.

Initial reports suggested he was in a serious condition.

However, Dunedin City Council parks and recreation group manager Robert West said the Moana Pool staff member was involved in an incident with a cleaning product, and was not in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the pool at 1.30pm after reports of a chlorine spill.

They assisted one person with medical treatment before handing the patient on to St John.

However, firefighters did not discover a chlorine spill and Fenz had no further information about the incident.