Confession time

A drunken man who crashed into a power pole in Dunedin called the police on himself.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Signal Hill Rd about 2.45am yesterday, where they discovered a 43-year-old man had crashed into a power pole and had called emergency services.

He was uninjured and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1106mcg. The man had his licence suspended and was charged with drink driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.