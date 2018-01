Confidence in seaside town’s future Recent positive developments in Brighton suggest it could become Dunedin’s ‘‘next St Clair’’.

Brighton part of six-month visit Brighton part of six-month visit Freedom campers flock to Ocean View Recreation Reserve and Brighton Domain over summer. Reporter Shawn McAvinue talks to three separate parties of German campers about their stay on the Taieri coast.

Catch of the day Catch of the day Dunedin man Chris Cousins proudly displays a salmon caught by his partner Nicole Tomlinson near the entrance to the Otago Harbour yesterday.

Car v wall Car v wall Police attend a crash scene in Highcliff Rd, Andersons Bay, in Dunedin last evening after this vehicle hit a stone wall.

Detention for theft of bicycle Detention for theft of bicycle A Dunedin man’s decision to steal an $8000 bike and sell it to Cash Converters for $200 was "not the smartest move", a judge says.

Port wants trucks off highway Port wants trucks off highway Port Otago is investigating a "multi-year project" to remove heavy vehicles from State Highway 88 to improve the safety of the route to Port Chalmers.

Sweating it out Sweating it out Para Murray (17), of Kaitaia, takes the temperature of New Plymouth Girls’ High School pupil Bailee Manukonga (17) after she had been pedalling an exercise bike in 35degC and 60% humidity...

Spire appeal halfway Spire appeal halfway Dunedin's First Church has reached the halfway point in its push to raise $600,000 to restore the historic building’s spire.

Decision on Dunedin water restrictions delayed Decision on Dunedin water restrictions delayed Much-needed rain and a dramatic drop in water consumption has delivered a reprieve of sorts to Dunedin residents facing enforced water restrictions by this weekend.